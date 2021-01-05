The Miami Heat reportedly were open to offering a couple of their young players for James Harden.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Miami was prepared to also part with a first-round pick in a potential deal for Harden.

“According to an NBA source in regular contact with the team, the Heat was open to offering a couple of its young players — potentially combined with a 2025 first-rounder if OKC unlocks the 2023 pick,” Jackson wrote. “Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk would be needed to facilitate the trade from a cap standpoint, because of trade restrictions involving five other Heat veterans.”

While it seems that the Harden to Miami noise has quieted for now, it is interesting to speculate which of the Heat’s young players would have been involved in the deal.

Tyler Herro seems to make the most sense, as he is the most established of Miami’s young core. Bam Adebayo is likely off the table in any trade after the Heat signed him to a massive extension.

So far this season, Miami is 3-3. After making the NBA Finals last season, the Heat have had to deal with a short offseason and an injury to Jimmy Butler this season.

The Heat could still pursue a Harden trade, but they also seem to be content with their current core.

While Harden is one of the best scorers in the NBA, Miami would have to part with a significant amount of its future to obtain him.