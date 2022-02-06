Christian Wood’s unhappy comments about potential trade amid rumors about Miami Heat acquiring him

The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in acquiring star big man Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets.

However, it seems that the 26-year-old is unhappy that his name has been involved in trade rumors. He recently expressed his desire to stay with the Rockets.

“This is my first year being in trade rumors,” said Wood. “I’m not really a fan of it. I don’t want it anymore. This is my home. This is where I want to be.”

Wood’s NBA career has taken off lately. His first few seasons in the league were forgettable, but in recent years, he has displayed lots of growth.

During the 2020-21 campaign, he had a breakthrough season, averaging 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. He has continued his stellar production this season. He is currently averaging a double-double with 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest.

If the Heat were to acquire him, they would certainly receive a boost in their frontcourt. But trading for him may be too costly for Miami, as it may need to part ways with some key pieces in order to get Wood in a Heat uniform.

Moreover, it certainly sounds like Wood is happy with his current situation with the Rockets.

With the trade deadline looming, fans can expect the Heat to be mentioned in plenty of additional rumors. After all, the team has title aspirations this season. Miami is currently one of the best squads in the East with a 34-20 record.

Miami is slated to face the Washington Wizards on Monday.