It is no secret that the Miami Heat are interested in adding two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to their roster.

The Heat reportedly are preparing to go “all in” to pursue the Milwaukee Bucks star.

However, former Heat star Chris Bosh believes the Heat shouldn’t sacrifice Bam Adebayo in their pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

“If it’s me in the GM’s chair, I’m locking Bam up right away,” Bosh said on Complex’s Load Management podcast. “Will be no thoughts, nothing necessary. You can put that to the side.”

Bosh has a good point. Adebayo just made his first All-Star team this past season and showed that he can be a cornerstone for Miami’s future.

“There’s always a way to figure out cap space,” Bosh said. “You can concentrate on getting as far into the salary cap as you can. Probably have a trade scenario in my pocket. Just in case there’s a sign-and-trade opportunity.”

The Heat will have ways to open up cap space before Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent.

Kelly Olynyk, who has a $13.6 million player option for next season, will be off the books. Also, Miami could re-sign Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder and others this offseason to one-year deals to conserve future space.

It won’t be easy, but there is a path to both Adebayo and Antetokounmpo playing in Miami’s frontcourt.