- Report: Goran Dragic and Miami Heat have ‘mutual interest’ in new contract
- Report: Miami Heat preparing to go ‘all in’ on pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Former NBA champion points to striking similarity between Tyler Herro and Kobe Bryant
- Miami Heat podcast host has epic meltdown, proceeds to curse out LeBron James after Lakers win title
- Report: ESPN insider claims Mavs are going to be at the front of the line for Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Chris Bosh shares LeBron James’ secrets on how he’s able to remain on top at age 35
- Report: 2 Miami Heat coaches being considered for Indiana Pacers head coaching position
- Report: Signs pointing to Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo joining forces on Miami Heat
- Jae Crowder indicates he wants long-term deal from Miami Heat this offseason
- Goran Dragic discloses No. 1 priority as he looks ahead to impending free agency
Report: Goran Dragic and Miami Heat have ‘mutual interest’ in new contract
- Updated: October 15, 2020
With the 2019-20 NBA season officially in the books, the Miami Heat will turn their attention to offseason moves.
During this offseason, one of the team’s highest priorities will be bringing back Goran Dragic, as the two sides appear to have mutual interest in getting a new deal done.
“The Heat will look to re-sign Dragic, and with the organization prioritizing flexibility it could mean a shorter-term contract offer,” wrote Shams Charania. “After a standout postseason, Dragic also will have several interested parties. There’s mutual interest in a new deal for the Heat and Dragic, who was Miami’s second-leading postseason scorer with 19.1 points per game.”
Although the NBA Finals didn’t go as planned for Dragic due to a foot injury, the veteran point guard played well throughout the team’s playoff run, making it no surprise there is interest in a reunion between both sides.
Dragic averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game during the regular season for the Heat. His scoring and rebounding improved during the postseason, with the veteran guard averaging a playoff career-high 19.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17 games.
At 34, Dragic may not have many years left in his playing career, but he’s proven to be a solid asset for the Heat in the background and, as a result, will likely be in Miami a little longer.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login