Chris Bosh salutes Dwyane Wade for major artistic achievement - Heat Nation

Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade spent many years together on the Miami Heat, and it’s clear that the two share a truly special bond.

Wade’s photographic memoir is set to be released on Tuesday, and Bosh took the time to salute his former teammate on Instagram.

Wade has been promoting the book for some time, saying that it offers a “genuine, behind-the-scenes look” at his life on and off the court.

This has truly been a labor of love!💯 DWYANE, my photographic memoir with a genuine, behind-the-scenes look at my life on and off the court is available for presale! Thank you to @bobmetelus for capturing the magic throughout the years. Preorder: https://t.co/IN5hn49gph pic.twitter.com/aImoWDOR0A — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 14, 2021

Wade is certainly happy that Bosh is supporting him in his new endeavor. The two played together in Miami for a total of six seasons. During that time, they made it to four NBA Finals and won two titles.

They stayed together on the Heat even after LeBron James left for the Cleveland Cavaliers back in the summer of 2014.

Since retiring from the NBA following the 2018-19 campaign, Wade has been busy. Back in April, he purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. The three-time champion also recently joined forces with Apple CEO Tim Cook to help out in the LGBTQ community.

During his time in the NBA, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He was named an All-Star a total of 13 times and won the 2006 NBA Finals MVP.

Wade is arguably the best player in Heat history. He was drafted by the organization with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and spent the majority of his career there.

It will be interesting to see what types of photos from Wade’s time with the Heat are featured in the memoir.