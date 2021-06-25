Brian Scalabrine pegs Miami Heat as landing spot for Ben Simmons, says team ‘could fix him’

Ben Simmons might have played his last game as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers as rumors regarding his future with the team continue to swirl.

Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine thinks that the Miami Heat would be a good fit for the 24-year-old Simmons.

Where will Ben Simmons be playing next season?@Scalabrine thinks the Miami Heat would be a great spot#HeatTwitter pic.twitter.com/gI4xZ9jUP6 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 25, 2021

Simmons is coming off a subpar performance in the 2021 playoffs where he averaged 11.9 points per game and shot just 34.2 percent on his free throws.

Although his trade value might not be very high after his playoff performances, there is no doubt that he can still contribute to teams in impactful ways.

Should the Heat end up acquiring Simmons, it will be interesting to see who they give up and how they would fit Simmons into the roster.