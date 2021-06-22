- Chris Bosh offers sagely advice to Bam Adebayo on why he struggled this season and how he can improve
- Updated: June 22, 2021
Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh recently offered some wise words for young star Bam Adebayo after the 23-year-old struggled at some points during the 2020-21 season.
“I kind of knew that Bam would struggle a little this year, because of the short turnaround from last season,” Bosh said during an interview with Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel. “And there’s just something about those Finals. When you’re in the Finals, the scouting report is different. The way they play you is a lot different. So this was his year to really feel that, to really feel how that next level is going to be, night in and night out.”
Adebayo averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game throughout his most recent campaign, but he struggled to finish at the rim, and his inability to convert on jumpers and 3-point shots started to rear its head at times.
“You’ve got to shoot it,” Bosh continued in the interview. “In today’s game, shoot the ball. No player on the court can be not guarded at a 3-point line.
“He’s going to have to put a tremendous amount of work in this summer, to, one, have his body ready and conditioned, for next year, but, two adding the skill that’s necessary.”
Adebayo has an exceptionally high ceiling and is a key piece of Miami’s foundation for the future.
His elite defensive abilities are very well-documented, and polishing his offensive game will be a key step in getting to the next level. According to recent reports, that’s exactly what he plans to do this offseason.
Adebayo is under contract through the 2025-26 season.
