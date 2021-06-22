Chris Bosh offers sagely advice to Bam Adebayo on why he struggled this season and how he can improve

“He’s going to have to put a tremendous amount of work in this summer, to, one, have his body ready and conditioned, for next year, but, two adding the skill that’s necessary.”

Adebayo has an exceptionally high ceiling and is a key piece of Miami’s foundation for the future.

His elite defensive abilities are very well-documented, and polishing his offensive game will be a key step in getting to the next level. According to recent reports, that’s exactly what he plans to do this offseason.

Adebayo is under contract through the 2025-26 season.