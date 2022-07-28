Victor Oladipo showcases ‘revenge tour’ with Russell Westbrook as they appear to work out together

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo appears to be working out with Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook this offseason.

Oladipo posted a photo of the two players on Instagram, claiming that the “revenge tour continues.”

Oladipo returned to the Heat on a new contract this offseason and should have a major role in the 2022-23 season. While he missed most of the 2021-22 season due to injury, Oladipo showed some promise in eight regular season appearances for the Heat.

The two-time All-Star averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

There certainly are injury concerns for Oladipo, as he has failed to play more than 33 games in a season for any team since the beginning of the 2019-20 season and has bounced around from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets and the Heat.

However, he appears motivated to prove that he can get back to his old self in the 2022-23 season.

Westbrook also has a chip on his shoulder this offseason, as he struggled mightily in his first season with the Lakers. The former MVP finished the 2021-22 season averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Westbrook and Oladipo played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in their careers, and it’s possible they are channeling their friendship and competitive spirit to help each other improve this offseason.

Heat fans certainly would love it if Oladipo could get back to his All-Star form and help lead the team on a deep playoff run in the 2022-23 season.