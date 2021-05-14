On Thursday, the Miami Heat blew out the Philadelphia 76ers, but lost Udonis Haslem due to an ejection after arguing with Sixers big man Dwight Howard.

Haslem was appearing in his very first game of the season, and teammate Bam Adebayo had a strong reaction to what transpired.

The full Bam Adebayo quote on Haslem getting ejected, including him calling it a “teachable moment” for the soon to be 41-year-old in his 18th NBA season. pic.twitter.com/WGFR1xogMp — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 14, 2021

In his 17th season, all with the Heat, Haslem has been there and done that. He was a key contributor on all three of the organization’s NBA championship teams.

These days, he’s been more of an assistant coach, giving his teammates wisdom and inspiration from the sideline.

Adebayo had a huge hand in the win over Philly by putting up 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

With the win, the Heat are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and are a hair behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot.

With two games remaining against the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons, Miami has a real shot at securing home-court advantage in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.