Bam Adebayo: ‘We’re the Miami Heat, I Don’t Think Anybody Is Sitting Out’
- Updated: June 16, 2020
Many players across the NBA are reportedly concerned about the restart of the league’s season and are considering sitting out the rest of the season.
However, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo doesn’t think that anyone on the Heat will be sitting out.
Bam Adebayo, "We're the Miami Heat, I don't think anybody is sitting out." He said the union is working on insurance for those on the verge of significant contract extensions.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 16, 2020
It was recently reported that the entire Heat team is “all in” for the restart of the season and aren’t pushing for the league to change any protocols.
One of Adebayo’s teammates, Heat guard Goran Dragic, said on Sunday that he wanted to compete and that he was okay with the league restarting, as long as everything is safe for those who are going to be in the bubble.
It will be interesting to see if any players on the Heat do end up deciding to sit out, contrary to what the University of Kentucky product thinks.
So far this season, Adebayo has averaged 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
