Report: Miami Heat Players ‘All in’ for Restarting Season, Aren’t Pushing NBA to Change Protocols

On Wednesday, it was reported that a group of players in the NBA weren’t so sure that the league restarting its season was a good idea.

According to a Thursday report, that group of players doesn’t include any players on the Miami Heat.

Can report that no Heat players are among the group around the league pushing for protocols to change if they are to come to Orlando. As one source says, “They’re all in.” — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) June 11, 2020

It’s good to see that the entire Heat roster is motivated and ready to get back to the season.

Currently, the Heat sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks. The team also owns the league’s eighth best record this season at 41-24.

The league initially suspended its season back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA is now planning to return and resume its season on July 30, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The NBA is targeting a slightly earlier date for the restart of the season in Orlando, sources tell ESPN: July 30. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2020

It will be interesting to see if any players end up deciding to not play and travel to Orlando, the site of the league’s restart, out of fear of contracting the virus.