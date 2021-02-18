- Bam Adebayo says Miami Heat ‘get complacent’ with leads following collapse vs. Warriors
- Report: One member of Miami Heat front office has expressed interest in trading for Lonzo Ball
- Video: Stephen Curry hits ice-cold dagger in overtime to put away Miami Heat
- Andre Iguodala on facing off against Stephen Curry: ‘I’m getting old, I hope he doesn’t embarrass me’
- Report: Miami Heat are ‘definite dark horse’ to land Andre Drummond
- Dwyane Wade on Anthony Edwards: ‘I definitely think he can be a better player than I was’
- Video: Jimmy Butler tells Dwyane Wade he’s ‘tired of being compared’ to him
- Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo reminds him of Draymond Green
- Report: Miami Heat expressing interest in trading for Rudy Gay
- Report: Miami Heat have best odds to land Blake Griffin if traded by Detroit Pistons
Bam Adebayo says Miami Heat ‘get complacent’ with leads following collapse vs. Warriors
- Updated: February 18, 2021
After an incredible run in the NBA bubble back in October of last year, the Miami Heat haven’t been able to return to form as one of the best all-around teams in the league this season.
The losses keep piling up, and the frustration is taking its toll on some of the players.
After losing to the Golden State Warriors in overtime on Wednesday night, Heat star Bam Adebayo talked about the team’s complacency and how it has become a problem.
The Heat blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter and let the game slip away in overtime.
“I just feel like we get complacent with our lead,” Adebayo said after Wednesday’s loss. “We can’t expect they’re just going to give us the game. We’ve got to play 48 minutes.”
As a result of the loss to the Warriors, the Heat sit at 11-17, with only four teams in the Eastern Conference sporting worse records.
Miami hasn’t come close to living up to expectations this season, and that could force Pat Riley and company to make some drastic moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline on March 25.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login