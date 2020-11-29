 Bam Adebayo must achieve one major goal to be paid full supermax contract - Heat Nation
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star Bam Adebayo recently signed a massive five-year contract extension that could be worth up to $195.6 million with the Miami Heat.

However, it appears Adebayo’s deal only pays him the supermax if he attains an MVP award.

Adebayo, 23, is one of the best young players in the NBA.

The forward experienced a career campaign last year. He collected a career-high 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

In addition, the superb production earned him his first All-Star appearance.

Above all, Adebayo’s two-way skill helped the Heat reach the 2020 NBA Finals. The University of Kentucky product put up 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the 2020 playoffs.

Heat president Pat Riley called the decision to extend Adeabyo a “no-brainer” for the franchise.

