Bam Adebayo must achieve one major goal to be paid full supermax contract
- Updated: November 29, 2020
All-Star Bam Adebayo recently signed a massive five-year contract extension that could be worth up to $195.6 million with the Miami Heat.
However, it appears Adebayo’s deal only pays him the supermax if he attains an MVP award.
Apologies if somebody mentioned this already, but:
Hearing that Bam Adebayo's deal only pays him the full Supermax (30% of cap) if he wins MVP. Apparently it's 28.5% if he makes 1st-team All-NBA, 27.5% if he wins DPOY, and 25% otherwise.
— John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) November 29, 2020
Adebayo, 23, is one of the best young players in the NBA.
The forward experienced a career campaign last year. He collected a career-high 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
In addition, the superb production earned him his first All-Star appearance.
Above all, Adebayo’s two-way skill helped the Heat reach the 2020 NBA Finals. The University of Kentucky product put up 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the 2020 playoffs.
Heat president Pat Riley called the decision to extend Adeabyo a “no-brainer” for the franchise.
