Bam Adebayo makes surprising statement regarding Miami Heat’s title chances after offseason additions

The Miami Heat have had a very busy offseason, adding multiple different pieces as they look to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Heat star Bam Adebayo, who is fresh off of winning an Olympic gold medal with Team USA, made it clear that the Heat still need more if they’re going to be contenders in the NBA next season.

Bam Adebayo on contending in this league: “It’s gonna take who we just got plus more.” Hmmmmmmm — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) August 9, 2021

NBA teams are constantly improving, and it’s clear that Adebayo knows the Heat still have to get better if the team wants to seriously challenge for a championship.

What upgrades the Heat could still make to the roster are yet to be seen, as many of the impact free agents that were available this offseason are now off the board.

If the Heat are unable to add any more difference-making players this offseason, it will be important for players like Adebayo to improve during this upcoming season. In fact, it’s quite possible that Adebayo is alluding to the need for himself and other Heat youngsters to improve.

The 24-year-old averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game last season while shooting 57.0 percent from the field.

If Adebayo is able to improve his game even more and establish himself as one of the best players in the league, the Heat will surely like their chances for next season.