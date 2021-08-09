Bam Adebayo shows up to Miami Heat Summer League game with Olympic gold medal

On Friday, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo earned a gold medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Sunday, he showed up to a Heat Summer League game with his new award.

Team USA struggled at times in the gold medal contest against the French national team, but eventually was able to outlast Rudy Gobert and company.

Adebayo is coming off a stellar season in which he averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Unfortunately, the Heat struggled throughout the campaign and ended up getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The University of Kentucky product has gradually expanded his game during his four seasons in the NBA, and the team is hoping he will make another significant jump this upcoming season.

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, whom the Heat acquired in a trade recently, should be able to make Adebayo’s life easier on the offensive end.