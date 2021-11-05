- Bam Adebayo issues strong message after Miami Heat’s blowout loss to Boston Celtics
Bam Adebayo issues strong message after Miami Heat’s blowout loss to Boston Celtics
- Updated: November 5, 2021
Thursday was not a good night for the Miami Heat, as they got blown out by the Boston Celtics and also lost Kyle Lowry to an ankle injury.
Star center Bam Adebayo issued a strong message following the Heat’s poor performance against the Celtics.
Bam: "It's one game. Let's calm down."
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 5, 2021
Coming into Thursday, the Heat were 6-1 and looking very strong. But they scored just 78 points against a weak Celtics team and lost by 17.
Aside from Jimmy Butler, whom some feel is becoming an MVP candidate, no one played well for Miami.
The Celtics have gotten off to a poor start this season, which makes this loss even more inexcusable for the Heat. Miami was able to force Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum into poor shooting performances, but it was all for nought.
On the bright side, Adebayo is off to a nice start this season in multiple aspects.
He was averaging 20.8 points and 13.8 rebounds per game coming into Thursday’s matchup, and like last season, at least one of his colleagues feels that he should be a top candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Despite shooting 3-of-11 against the Celtics, Tyler Herro has been playing extremely well to start the new season. In fact, he recently said that he is aiming to win both the Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player awards.
If he and the Heat shake off Thursday’s loss and get back on the winning track, he may very well accomplish just that.
Miami’s next game will come on Saturday night against the Utah Jazz.
