The Miami Heat’s 2021-22 season is off to a fantastic start, and the team looks like a legitimate title contender.

A handful of players deserve credit for the team’s hot start to the year, and 21-year-old Tyler Herro is certainly near the top of the list. He recently spoke about some of his goals for the season, and it sounds like he has high hopes.

“I just want to win a championship,” Herro told the Miami Herald. “Obviously, Sixth Man of the Year, for sure. Most Improved. I feel like I can compete for those two, for sure.”

It sounds like Herro has some personal goals set for the 2021-22 campaign as well as the obvious team-first goal of winning it all.

If Herro keeps up his current production, he could very well take home some hardware at the end of the season. The youngster is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now.

Herro has appeared in all seven of Miami’s games to this point. Despite being a bench player, he’s getting a whopping 31.6 minutes per game.

The former first-round pick is averaging 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He’s shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep.

Over Miami’s last three games, Herro has been virtually unstoppable. He’s averaging 24.3 points per game and shooting 55.0 percent from deep over that span.

After catching a lot of criticism throughout his rocky sophomore season, Herro is playing like a star in the 2021-22 campaign. Only time will tell if he can keep it up.