Video: Kyle Lowry suffers scary ankle injury in Miami Heat game vs. Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat were hot coming into Thursday’s contest against the Boston Celtics, but now there is some reason for concern.

Not only have the Heat struggled against Boston, but their starting point guard Kyle Lowry injured his ankle and had to leave the game.

Kyle Lowry is hopping to the locker room after that fall. Definitely in pain. Wrist was already bothering him. Does not look good for the Heat. pic.twitter.com/qMOX2DpXCX — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) November 5, 2021

A bad night gets worse for the Heat. Kyle Lowry gets his ankle rolled on and heads right to locker room. pic.twitter.com/QpmerztZxD — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 5, 2021

Many around the NBA felt that the Heat’s acquisition of Lowry was the most impactful move of the offseason. His ability to score, push the pace and get others involved has been integral to Miami’s fast start.

However, against Boston he struggled prior to his injury, shooting only 2-of-9 from the field while committing six turnovers.

It’s been a bad outing overall for the Heat. They only managed to score 33 points in the first half, and their shooting percentage remained very low into the fourth quarter.

The Celtics have had struggles of their own this season. They were 3-5 coming into Thursday’s contest and have a different roster compared to the one they ran out last season.