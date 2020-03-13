Bam Adebayo’s Hilarious Portrayal for His ‘Mood’ During NBA Suspension

The NBA’s suspension of play due to the novel coronavirus is still in its early days, but Miami Heat Bam Adebayo is already feeling the impact.

On Friday, the All-Star big man took to social media to express his extreme boredom over the lack of basketball.

Had the season not been postponed, the Heat would be in the middle of facing the New York Knicks.

However, the lack of basketball is not what is most important right now. There have already been two cases of the coronavirus amongst NBA players.

Earlier this week, Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for the virus.

Going forward, it will be fascinating to see if the NBA manages to start back up after reassessing at the suspension’s 30-day mark.

Until then, Adebayo will have to bide his time somehow.

Hopefully, he manages to stay in shape in the meantime, as the Heat will need him to make a deep run in the playoffs if those playoffs are eventually played.