- Bam Adebayo’s Hilarious Portrayal for His ‘Mood’ During NBA Suspension
- Dwyane Wade Disapproves of Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools Remaining Open
- Report: NBA to Shut Down Season for Minimum 30 Days
- Dwyane and Zaire Wade Send Love to Donovan Mitchell After Coronavirus Diagnosis
- Report: Utah Jazz Release Coronavirus Test Results for 58 Players and Employees
- Bam Adebayo Reacts to News of NBA Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus
- Report: NBA Decides to Suspend Games Indefinitely After Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus
- Jimmy Butler Explains What Sets Miami Heat Apart From Other Organizations
- Dwyane Wade Takes Shot at Sierra Canyon Coach Over Son’s Lack of Playing Time
- J.J. Redick on Miami Heat Rookie Tyler Herro: ‘His Swag Is Crazy’
Bam Adebayo’s Hilarious Portrayal for His ‘Mood’ During NBA Suspension
- Updated: March 13, 2020
The NBA’s suspension of play due to the novel coronavirus is still in its early days, but Miami Heat Bam Adebayo is already feeling the impact.
On Friday, the All-Star big man took to social media to express his extreme boredom over the lack of basketball.
Mood pic.twitter.com/J0UoleiaBh
— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) March 13, 2020
Had the season not been postponed, the Heat would be in the middle of facing the New York Knicks.
However, the lack of basketball is not what is most important right now. There have already been two cases of the coronavirus amongst NBA players.
Earlier this week, Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for the virus.
Going forward, it will be fascinating to see if the NBA manages to start back up after reassessing at the suspension’s 30-day mark.
Until then, Adebayo will have to bide his time somehow.
Hopefully, he manages to stay in shape in the meantime, as the Heat will need him to make a deep run in the playoffs if those playoffs are eventually played.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login