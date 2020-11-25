With Bam Adebayo having been rewarded with a lucrative new contract extension, the Miami Heat forward offered uncertain thoughts about what the future of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like.

Adebayo may be thought to have better insight on the topic of Antetokounmpo’s future, considering they both share the same representation. However, even Adebayo’s uncertain about what route the Bucks forward will take with free agency on the horizon next year.

Bam Adebayo on Giannis Antetokounmpo (the two share the same agent), "I don’t know his intentions. I don't know what he is planning to do. But, as you can see, a lot of people are waiting to see what his move is." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 24, 2020

Antetokounmpo turns 26 next month and has won the last two NBA MVP awards, but the Bucks have come up short in trying to win a title in each of the last two seasons.

That’s led to efforts from countless teams trying to either trade for Antetokounmpo before he becomes a free agent or sign him during next year’s free-agency period.

The Bucks continue to make every effort to sign Antetokounmpo to a massive new deal but have yet to succeed in that area. If they’re unable to sign him or make a deal before the trade deadline, the team could end up with nothing and have an uncertain future of its own.

When it comes to Adebayo’s future, that vision became much clearer with the news of his deal, which saw Antetokounmpo taking note of the transaction.

Coming after a breakout season in which the 23-year-old earned All-Star honors for the first time, Adebayo knows that his deal will look much smaller when Antetokounmpo finally makes his decision.

Despite that fact, Adebayo and every Heat fan continue to dream of a scenario in which Antetokounmpo will end up in a Heat uniform during the prime of his career.