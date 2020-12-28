Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo hasn’t talked to Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo since the pair recently signed their respective contract extensions.

Heat's Bam, asked if it's good to have his and Giannis' contract extensions out of the way: "Yeah, we get to hoop. All of the distractions are out of the way." He said he and Giannis haven't spoken since their extensions. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 28, 2020

Both players share the same agent.

As a result, there was speculation that the pair would team up in Miami. Antetokounmpo was reportedly impressed that the Heat extended Adebayo to a massive contract extension.

However, Antetokounmpo ended up signing a supermax extension with the Bucks.

The international standout is one of the best players in the NBA. He averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season.

In addition, Antetokounmpo won the 2020 MVP award and Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season.

The Heat and Bucks take each other on in back-to-back contests on Tuesday and Wednesday.