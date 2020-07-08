 Report: 'Not a Big Secret' That Victor Oladipo and Miami Heat Have Mutual Interest in Each Other - Heat Nation
Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo recently opted out of the NBA’s restart effort in Orlando, Fla.

The news added more fuel to the fire in regards to Oladipo joining the Miami Heat in the future. In fact, two Pacers reporters confirmed that the Pacers star and Miami have mutual interest in each other.

Oladipo, 28, returned from a ruptured quadriceps tendon injury in January.

The 6-foot-4 guard put up just 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season. However, rust from the injury played into his subpar performance upon returning.

The Heat are interested Oladipo, who is set to become a free agent in 2021.

After all, prior to his injury, the veteran was turning into a superstar. During the 2017-18 campaign, Oladipo averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 boards, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per contest.

The Heat and Pacers could meet in the playoffs this year. The Heat hold the No. 4 spot, while the Pacers hold the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The 2019-20 season officially resume on July 30.

