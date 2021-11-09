Angry Udonis Haslem slams former NBA star for insinuating Markieff Morris was to blame for clash with Nikola Jokic

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat in an exciting matchup.

Unfortunately, things got ugly in the closing minutes of the game. Heat forward Markieff Morris committed a hard foul on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Immediately after, Jokic clobbered Morris with a cheap shot.

A lot of different takes have surfaced in the aftermath of the incident, and former NBA star Richard Jefferson recently shared his. In an Instagram post, Jefferson seemed to imply that Morris started the altercation.

Haslem always seems to have his teammates’ backs, and this situation is no different. The 41-year-old is widely regarded as a great teammate who boosts the organization’s culture.

After the game, Jokic seemed remorseful after the incident, but what’s done is done. A suspension seems like a possibility for the three-time All-Star.

These two teams will meet again this season, and it’ll be very interesting to see if any bad blood carries over. A rivalry certainly seems to be brewing between Denver and Miami.

In the meantime, the Heat will look to get back on track on Wednesday in a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. L.A.’s season is off to a rocky start, the Miami will look to capitalize on that. The Heat are 7-3 through 10 games, which is still one of the best marks in the Eastern Conference.

In the end, the Heat lost Monday night’s game to the tune of 113-96. It was only the third loss of the season for a team that has quickly made a case for being one of the best teams in the league this season.