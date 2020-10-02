It was already announced that Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo will miss Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals with injury, and now it is known that Goran Dragic will miss the game as well.

Heat guard Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia) has been ruled out of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Dragic is Miami’s second-leading postseason scorer at 19.9 points per game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 2, 2020

Dragic tore his plantar fascia in Game 1 of the series earlier this week, and despite reports that he wanted to play in Game 2, it is clear that he is simply not up to the physical challenge.

It will now be up to the healthy Heat players to try to fill the voids left by two of their most talented and impactful players.

Surely, rookie Kendrick Nunn will slide into the starting point guard role in Dragic’s stead. After all, Nunn started every regular season game he appeared in this season.

While Nunn is talented, there is no doubt that he lacks the veteran savvy and playmaking ability that Dragic has put on display throughout the playoffs.

Beating the Los Angeles Lakers with a fully healthy roster is a Herculean task. Doing it with multiple key players missing seems downright impossible.

Still, that is exactly what Heat will try to do on Friday evening as they look to avoid an 0-2 hole in the championship series.