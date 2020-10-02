- Report: Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic ruled out of NBA Finals Game 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Bill Simmons and Stugotz campaign for Udonis Haslem to play dirty and take out LeBron James
- Report: Miami Heat announce game-changing update on Bam Adebayo for Game 2
- Former Miami Heat player guarantees Pat Riley’s ‘burning’ to defeat Lakers in NBA Finals
- Chris Bosh implores Miami Heat to take NBA Finals game plan and ‘throw it in the trash’
- Report: Chris Bosh has been aiding Miami Heat youngsters Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro
- Miami Heat release devastating injury update for Game 2 of NBA Finals
- Former NBA big man pleads for Miami Heat to sign him so he can guard Anthony Davis
- Jimmy Butler offers supremely confident message with potential loss of Goran Dragic for series
- Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler offers crucial update on ankle injury suffered in Game 1
Report: Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic ruled out of NBA Finals Game 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Updated: October 2, 2020
It was already announced that Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo will miss Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals with injury, and now it is known that Goran Dragic will miss the game as well.
Heat guard Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia) has been ruled out of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Dragic is Miami’s second-leading postseason scorer at 19.9 points per game.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 2, 2020
Dragic tore his plantar fascia in Game 1 of the series earlier this week, and despite reports that he wanted to play in Game 2, it is clear that he is simply not up to the physical challenge.
It will now be up to the healthy Heat players to try to fill the voids left by two of their most talented and impactful players.
Surely, rookie Kendrick Nunn will slide into the starting point guard role in Dragic’s stead. After all, Nunn started every regular season game he appeared in this season.
While Nunn is talented, there is no doubt that he lacks the veteran savvy and playmaking ability that Dragic has put on display throughout the playoffs.
Beating the Los Angeles Lakers with a fully healthy roster is a Herculean task. Doing it with multiple key players missing seems downright impossible.
Still, that is exactly what Heat will try to do on Friday evening as they look to avoid an 0-2 hole in the championship series.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login