 Report: Miami Heat announce game-changing update on Bam Adebayo for Game 2 - Heat Nation
Home / Game News / Report: Miami Heat announce game-changing update on Bam Adebayo for Game 2

Report: Miami Heat announce game-changing update on Bam Adebayo for Game 2

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat

It looks like the Miami Heat will be without their starting center for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Bam Adebayo will not suit up tonight due to a left shoulder strain but could return for Game 3 on Sunday.

The Heat will have their hands full with trying to defending Lakers big man Anthony Davis without their All-Star center.

Davis finished Game 1 with 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

The Heat will now have to rely heavily on Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk to man the middle, with the possibility that Udonis Haslem makes an appearance.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login