It looks like the Miami Heat will be without their starting center for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Bam Adebayo will not suit up tonight due to a left shoulder strain but could return for Game 3 on Sunday.

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo (shoulder) will miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. Lakers tonight, but there remains hope that he could return for Game 3 on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. The Heat have listed him as doubtful for tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2020

The Heat will have their hands full with trying to defending Lakers big man Anthony Davis without their All-Star center.

Davis finished Game 1 with 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

The Heat will now have to rely heavily on Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk to man the middle, with the possibility that Udonis Haslem makes an appearance.