The Miami Heat have upgraded forward Andre Iguodala’s status for Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Iguodala, 37, was initially listed as questionable due to a quadriceps issues.

The veteran collected five points, three assists and two rebounds in 17 minutes in the Heat’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. He’s averaging 4.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season.

The Heat have pivotal back-to-back contests against the Celtics. Both teams are trying to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Heat hold a 36-31 record and are the No. 6 seed while the Celtics have the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

The only player unable to now compete for the Heat due to health reasons is two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo. His status for the playoffs remains up in the air.