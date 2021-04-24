- Report: Miami Heat to be without Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Goran Dragic in game vs. Chicago Bulls
Report: Miami Heat to be without Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Goran Dragic in game vs. Chicago Bulls
- Updated: April 24, 2021
Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic will missing from the Miami Heat’s lineup in Saturday’s game versus the Chicago Bulls.
Victor Oladipo, who continues to deal with a worrisome knee injury, is also out for the game.
Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo all out tonight for Miami.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 24, 2021
Though Dragic and Herro both played in Friday’s game versus the Atlanta Hawks, the Heat lost in disappointing fashion. The Heat fell to the Hawks, 118-103, even though Atlanta was missing key players Trae Young and Clint Capela.
Herro finished the game with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. Dragic recorded just three points and two assists in the game.
Right now, the Heat are fighting for their playoff lives. The slew of absences in the backcourt do not make things any easier.
