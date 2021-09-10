Pat Riley ‘confident’ that Chris Bosh would still be with Miami Heat if he hadn’t retired early

Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh had a storied career, but it was sadly cut short due to health issues.

His last appearance in the NBA came during the 2015-16 season with the Heat. At the time, he was still in the prime of his career.

Heat president Pat Riley, who is set to be one of Bosh’s presenters during his enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, stated that he is “sure that CB would still be playing and he would be with us. I’m confident that he would be with us. We like older guys, as you see.”

During his last season in Miami, Bosh averaged 19.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Bosh is easily one of the most important players in Heat history. During his time with Miami, he won two NBA titles and was named to six All-Star teams.

Fans can only wonder how different Heat teams over the past couple of years would have been if Bosh had still been playing.

Regardless, it is great to see that Bosh is being enshrined into the Hall of Fame. The ceremony is set to take place on Saturday night.