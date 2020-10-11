Don't Miss
Report: Miami Heat make stunning update to Goran Dragic’s status for do-or-die Game 6
- Updated: October 11, 2020
In a stunning turn of events, Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic will be active for tonight’s Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Goran Dragic (foot) is active for tonight's game vs. Lakers.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 11, 2020
Dragic had been out the past four games with a torn plantar fascia. He’s currently averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in the playoffs and his return would give the Heat a big boost in a must-win Game 6.
Game 6 tips off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC.
