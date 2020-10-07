The Miami Heat will head into Game 5 of the NBA Finals on the brink of elimination. It will be the first time the team will face elimination during this playoff run, and it appears it’ll do it without Goran Dragic.

Dragic tried to test his injured foot before Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he couldn’t move the way he wanted to and sat out. The same may be the case for Game 5.

Goran Dragic is listed as doubtful for Game 5 on this evening’s injury report. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 7, 2020

Fortunately, Bam Adebayo returned to the floor for Game 4 after missing two games with a shoulder injury. Miami still fell short to Los Angeles, but his presence was felt on both ends of the floor.

As for Dragic, the Heat have had to go with rookie Kendrick Nunn to help fill the void. Although he’s played better than expected while playing an increased role, Dragic’s veteran experience in the backcourt has been sorely missed.

If Dragic can return for Friday’s game, it’s hard to say what kind of impact he’d have or how many minutes he’d be able to play on his injured foot. It would be a safe bet to assume he’ll remain out as the Heat attempt to extend the Finals by at least one more game.