Miami Heat Offer Worrisome Injury Report Ahead of Crucial Contest vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: August 5, 2020
The Miami Heat have a big contest versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
However, it appears that they’ll be without All-Star Jimmy Butler and may not have the services of point guard Goran Dragic for the crucial contest.
Heat 5:30 p.m. injury report for Thursday's 4 p.m. game vs. Bucks:
Jimmy Butler (foot): Out.
Goran Dragic (ankle): Questionable
KZ Okpala (personal): Out.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 5, 2020
Butler, 30, is in his first year with the Heat. He is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season.
The veteran missed Tuesday’s contest against the Boston Celtics due to right ankle soreness.
Dragic, who participated in the game versus the Celtics, injured himself towards the end of regulation on Tuesday. He collected 20 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals in the 112-106 victory.
On the season, the journeyman is putting up 16.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.1 boards per game. Dragic has provided the Heat with a huge boost off the bench this season.
The Heat will have their hands full with the league-best Bucks on Thursday. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season.
