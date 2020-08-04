- Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler to Miss Matchup vs. Boston Celtics With New Injury
- Report: Pat Riley Had to Lend Erik Spoelstra Several Armani Suits When He Became Miami Heat Coach
- Erik Spoelstra Explains Why He’s Encouraging Jae Crowder to Shoot From Even ‘Deeper Range’
- Referee Admits to Huge Officiating Error in Miami Heat’s Loss to Toronto Raptors
- Video: Erik Spoelstra in Utter Disbelief as Fred VanVleet Makes Game-Saving Deflection
- Report: Miami Heat Provide Huge Update on Jimmy Butler’s Availability Monday vs. Toronto Raptors
- Video: Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro Seen Going at It in Shooting Competition During Miami Heat Practice
- Jae Crowder Indicates Jimmy Butler Missed Miami Heat Practice Because He’s in Quarantine
- Report: Jimmy Butler Excused From Miami Heat Practice, Status for Monday’s Game Unknown
- Dwyane Wade Reacts to Kelly Olynyk Joining Him in Miami Heat History Books
Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler to Miss Matchup vs. Boston Celtics With New Injury
- Updated: August 4, 2020
The Miami Heat will look to win their second meaningful game inside the NBA’s bubble on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, their chances of winning the game took a serious hit on Tuesday afternoon when it was announced that All-Star Jimmy Butler would be missing the game with ankle soreness.
Jimmy Butler out today vs. Celtics with right ankle soreness.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) August 4, 2020
Butler has been a major force inside the bubble so far. He’s averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in the season’s restart.
While the Heat beat the Denver Nuggets in convincing fashion in their first meaningful game inside the bubble over the weekend, they lost to the Toronto Raptors in a heartbreaker on Monday.
Now, the Heat will look to get back on track against a Boston Celtics team that is coming off of a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Hopefully, Butler’s absence won’t result in a second loss in three games for the Heat.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login