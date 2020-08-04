Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler to Miss Matchup vs. Boston Celtics With New Injury

The Miami Heat will look to win their second meaningful game inside the NBA’s bubble on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, their chances of winning the game took a serious hit on Tuesday afternoon when it was announced that All-Star Jimmy Butler would be missing the game with ankle soreness.

Jimmy Butler out today vs. Celtics with right ankle soreness. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) August 4, 2020

Butler has been a major force inside the bubble so far. He’s averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in the season’s restart.

While the Heat beat the Denver Nuggets in convincing fashion in their first meaningful game inside the bubble over the weekend, they lost to the Toronto Raptors in a heartbreaker on Monday.

Now, the Heat will look to get back on track against a Boston Celtics team that is coming off of a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hopefully, Butler’s absence won’t result in a second loss in three games for the Heat.