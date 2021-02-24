- Report: Miami Heat offer impactful update on statuses of Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro
- P.J. Tucker reacts in shock to Bam Adebayo’s All-Star Game snub
- Dwyane Wade leaves Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler off his All-Star reserves list
- Report: Miami Heat granted sizable disabled player exception due to Meyers Leonard’s season-ending injury
- Bam Adebayo makes it clear that he wants to become 2-time All-Star this season
- Udonis Haslem fires scathing NSFW shots at Colin Cowherd after he disrespects Miami Heat
- Miami Heat members gush over Bam Adebayo’s leadership this season: ‘You definitely hear his voice now’
- Jason Terry says kids only remember him as the guy that got dunked on by LeBron James
- Meyers Leonard expresses strong desire to stay on Miami Heat: ‘I really like it here’
- Colin Cowherd roasts Miami Heat after Jimmy Butler wills them to victory over Lakers
Report: Miami Heat offer impactful update on statuses of Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro
- Updated: February 24, 2021
The Miami Heat could be getting some key players back against the Toronto Raptors, as both Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro have been listed as questionable for the contest.
#MIAvsTOR INJURY UPDATE: Goran Dragic (ankle), Tyler Herro (hip) and Chris Silva (hip) are all listed as questionable to play in tonight's game vs the Raptors.
Avery Bradley (calf) is listed as out.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 24, 2021
Though Dragic is questionable for the game, a comment about his ankle seemed to indicate that suiting up for tonight’s matchup may still be a long shot.
Goran Dragic, "I'm feeling OK. I still need to do a lot of work. The ankle is getting better, so I'm on the right track."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 24, 2021
Dragic continues to rehabilitate a sprained ankle that he suffered during the Feb. 5 game against the Washington Wizards. The injury has caused him to miss the last nine games.
Herro sat out the Heat’s Monday night road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder after he sustained his hip injury during the Heat’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers two nights previous.
While Chris Silva has seen action in only six games this season, his possible absence from the Heat lineup would continue the frustrating problem of injuries hurting the team’s depth.
In the case of Avery Bradley, his last game action came in the Feb. 3 contest against the Wizards. His calf injury is one of multiple issues that have only allowed him to play in 10 games this season.
The 14-17 Heat are hoping to extend their current winning streak to four games against the Raptors, with their recent road trip resulting in four wins in seven contests.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login