The Miami Heat could be getting some key players back against the Toronto Raptors, as both Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro have been listed as questionable for the contest.

Though Dragic is questionable for the game, a comment about his ankle seemed to indicate that suiting up for tonight’s matchup may still be a long shot.

Goran Dragic, "I'm feeling OK. I still need to do a lot of work. The ankle is getting better, so I'm on the right track." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 24, 2021

Dragic continues to rehabilitate a sprained ankle that he suffered during the Feb. 5 game against the Washington Wizards. The injury has caused him to miss the last nine games.

Herro sat out the Heat’s Monday night road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder after he sustained his hip injury during the Heat’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers two nights previous.

While Chris Silva has seen action in only six games this season, his possible absence from the Heat lineup would continue the frustrating problem of injuries hurting the team’s depth.

In the case of Avery Bradley, his last game action came in the Feb. 3 contest against the Wizards. His calf injury is one of multiple issues that have only allowed him to play in 10 games this season.

The 14-17 Heat are hoping to extend their current winning streak to four games against the Raptors, with their recent road trip resulting in four wins in seven contests.