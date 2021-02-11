The Miami Heat reportedly will get another key member back in their lineup tonight against the Houston Rockets.

Moe Harkless, who has been battling a thigh injury, has been cleared to make his return in Houston. He was previously listed as questionable for tonight’s tilt.

Moe Harkless (thigh) has been cleared to return tonight for the Heat. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 11, 2021

Harkless signed a deal with the Heat this past offseason. Miami looked at him and Avery Bradley as potential replacements for Jae Crowder, but both players have dealt with injuries this season.

Harkless should help improve the Heat’s wing depth and defense.

This season, Harkless is averaging just 1.3 points per game over nine contests with the Heat. He has made three starts, but the 27-year-old is averaging just 10.7 minutes per game.

It will be interesting to see how Harkless factors into Miami’s rotation after missing the past nine games.