- Miami Heat news: Moe Harkless cleared to make return vs. Houston Rockets
- Jimmy Butler’s hilarious shout-out to Mark Wahlberg for theatrical flop vs. Knicks
- RJ Barrett gushes over ‘really smart’ Jimmy Butler after defending him past 2 games
- Western Conference scout says Miami Heat were ‘fluke’ last season, bubble was ‘perfect situation’ for them
- Report: Miami Heat provide concerning update on Goran Dragic’s latest injury
- Erik Spoelstra raves about Derrick Rose’s potential with Knicks reunion
- Avery Bradley unveils when he’s aiming to return for Miami Heat
- Why Kendrick Nunn has earned himself a permanent spot back in the Miami Heat’s rotation
- LeBron James calls Ray Allen ‘out of the blue’ to thank him for hitting Game 6 3-pointer vs. Spurs
- Miami Heat big man buys mansion in Bay Point for nearly $8 million
Miami Heat news: Moe Harkless cleared to make return vs. Houston Rockets
- Updated: February 11, 2021
The Miami Heat reportedly will get another key member back in their lineup tonight against the Houston Rockets.
Moe Harkless, who has been battling a thigh injury, has been cleared to make his return in Houston. He was previously listed as questionable for tonight’s tilt.
Moe Harkless (thigh) has been cleared to return tonight for the Heat.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 11, 2021
Harkless signed a deal with the Heat this past offseason. Miami looked at him and Avery Bradley as potential replacements for Jae Crowder, but both players have dealt with injuries this season.
Harkless should help improve the Heat’s wing depth and defense.
This season, Harkless is averaging just 1.3 points per game over nine contests with the Heat. He has made three starts, but the 27-year-old is averaging just 10.7 minutes per game.
It will be interesting to see how Harkless factors into Miami’s rotation after missing the past nine games.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login