- Updated: December 22, 2020
Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley admitted that acclimating to the Heat has been difficult.
Avery Bradley, on acclimating to the Heat in such short order, "It's difficult, but it comes with the territory. This quick turnaround isn't typical."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 22, 2020
Bradley left the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason to sign in Miami, but this season’s quick turnaround has made it harder for players that switched teams.
Miami is hoping that Bradley can fill the void left by Jae Crowder’s departure this offseason.
Bradley has raved about Miami’s intensity during practices and should fit in as a solid wing defender for the Heat.
Bradley started 44 of the 49 games he played for the Lakers during the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
The Heat have brought back mostly the same roster this season, but they made the additions of Bradley and Moe Harkless in free agency.
It will only be a matter of time before Bradley is good to go in Miami’s rotation this season.
