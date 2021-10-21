- Report: Milwaukee Bucks to be without star guard in Thursday’s game vs. Miami Heat
Report: Milwaukee Bucks to be without star guard in Thursday’s game vs. Miami Heat
- Updated: October 21, 2021
The Miami Heat are set to open their 2021-22 regular season Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the defending NBA champs are going to be without a key player against Miami.
No Jrue Holiday vs. Heat. https://t.co/XFmaZa1gep
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 21, 2021
Jrue Holiday got roughed up in the Bucks’ opener against the Brooklyn Nets, and he’s apparently not going to be able to suit up against Miami.
It’s a big loss for Milwaukee. Holiday is a great player on both ends of the floor, and the Bucks will have to look elsewhere for his production until he’s able to return.
In the 2020-21 season, Holiday averaged 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He knocked down 50.3 percent of his shots from the field and 39.2 percent of his shots from deep.
The Heat will hope to take advantage of the 31-year-old’s absence and open their campaign with a statement victory. Miami is looking to rebound after a lackluster 2020-21 season.
