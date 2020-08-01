- Report: Miami Heat Announce New Starting Lineup for 1st Seeding Game Inside NBA Bubble
- Report: Denver Nuggets to Be Without 3 Starters vs. Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade Clowns LeBron James for His Defense on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in Season Restart
- Former Miami Heat Player Posts Worrisome Social Media Message About Suicide
- Report: KZ Okpala Studying Footage of Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Pippen
- Dwyane Wade’s Hilarious Reaction to Incredible Opening Night in NBA Bubble
- Derrick Jones Jr. Reiterates Desire to Guard Opponent’s Best Player Every Single Night
- Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Seen Hanging With Donovan Mitchell, ‘Other Notable’ Players in NBA Bubble
- Report: Donovan Mitchell Hanging Out With Miami Heat Veterans in NBA Bubble
- WNBA Player Aerial Powers Blows Up on Andre Iguodala for Giving Her Compliment
Report: Miami Heat Announce New Starting Lineup for 1st Seeding Game Inside NBA Bubble
- Updated: August 1, 2020
The Miami Heat will be playing their first meaningful game inside the NBA bubble on Saturday, and a new face will be part of their starting lineup for the contest.
Leading up to the game, the Heat announced their starting lineup.
TODAY'S STARTERS VS DENVER.!
(SEE WHAT WE DID THERE.?) pic.twitter.com/DcwdCM7m7Q
— x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 1, 2020
While four of the players have been mainstays in the starting group, newcomer Jae Crowder is a somewhat surprising addition.
While Crowder is a fairly fresh face in Miami, he has made the most out of his time with the team. Since being traded to Miami back in February, Crowder has averaged 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Beyond that, he has also shown a willingness to completely buy into the team’s culture and has even expressed a desire to remain in Miami long term.
As for the other four players, they’ve been starters for the Heat for the majority of the season.
All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will surely lead the charge against a depleted Denver Nuggets squad.
If this lineup plays well together, it’s quite likely that Crowder will continue to have a spot in the starting lineup going forward.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login