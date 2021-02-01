- Report: Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball to make 1st career start against Miami Heat
- Report: Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Avery Bradley available tonight vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Report: Heat release injury report for Monday’s game vs. Hornets; Tyler Herro questionable
- Dwyane Wade celebrates Jimmy Butler’s return as Miami Heat snap losing streak
- Report: Tyler Herro may have to quarantine after housemate tests positive for COVID-19
- Video: Jimmy Butler talks trash to Kings bench while at the free-throw line
- Report: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler to return tonight vs. Sacramento Kings
- Duncan Robinson admits he thought he’d get cut after running into Miami Heat coaches during night out
- Bam Adebayo responds to ruthless fan who calls him ‘b—h’ after performance vs. Clippers
- Report: There’s ‘optimism’ that Jimmy Butler will make return in Saturday’s game vs. Kings
Report: Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball to make 1st career start against Miami Heat
- Updated: February 1, 2021
Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball will make his first start of the season against the Miami Heat.
Hornets guard Terry Rozier is out of the lineup with a right ankle sprain, and Ball will take his place in the rotation.
Terry Rozier (R ankle sprain) is out tonight for the Hornets. So ladies and gentlemen, in his first NBA start . . . LaMelo Ball.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 1, 2021
Ball was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The rookie has impressed this season, as he is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
He became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double in a game earlier this season.
The Heat come into the game at 7-12, but they should have an advantage with Rozier out.
As talented as Ball is, Rozier is averaging 18.6 points per game this season and shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.
The Heat and Hornets tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login