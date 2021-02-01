Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball will make his first start of the season against the Miami Heat.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier is out of the lineup with a right ankle sprain, and Ball will take his place in the rotation.

Terry Rozier (R ankle sprain) is out tonight for the Hornets. So ladies and gentlemen, in his first NBA start . . . LaMelo Ball. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 1, 2021

Ball was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The rookie has impressed this season, as he is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

He became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double in a game earlier this season.

The Heat come into the game at 7-12, but they should have an advantage with Rozier out.

As talented as Ball is, Rozier is averaging 18.6 points per game this season and shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat and Hornets tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.