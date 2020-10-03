After missing Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers due to injury, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo believes that he’ll be back for Game 3 of the series on Sunday night.

“Yes, I believe I’ll be in the lineup,” Adebayo told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “I’m feeling better. I believe I’ll play.”

Adebayo’s return will be important for the Heat as they missed his defense and rebounding ability in the 124-114 Game 2 loss on Friday night.

The 23-year-old also mentioned that he feels the Heat can turn the series around, despite being down two games to none.

“We’ve got to play with a level of desperation,” Adebayo told Haynes. “That’s what I see. We’ve got to be a desperate team and come out with a lot of energy from the jump. I’m confident we can turn things around.”

Adebayo has arguably been the Heat’s best player this postseason, averaging 17.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 81.4 percent from the free throw line.

In Game 1 of the series, before exiting the game due to injury, Adebayo recorded eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled to be on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EST.