Video: Timberwolves fans taunt Jimmy Butler by chanting 'Rachel Nichols' during Heat game - Heat Nation

During Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, the partisan crowd in Minneapolis taunted Jimmy Butler with an interesting chant.

Last year, as the Heat scorched their way to the NBA Finals in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble, there were rumors that Butler had relations with former ESPN personality Rachel Nichols.

At the time, Nichols was embroiled in a controversy, as she was recorded suggesting that then-colleague Maria Taylor was tapped to cover the championship series only because she is Black.

Soon after, Nichols was relieved of her duties by the sports media giant.

The Heat currently have a 12-6 record, which is second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets have been surging, but Miami has also been stringing together wins of late.

The Heat will next take on the ascendant Chicago Bulls in which could be a preview of this spring’s NBA playoffs.