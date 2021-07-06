- Twitter erupts as rumors spread that Jimmy Butler hooked up with Rachel Nichols in NBA bubble
- Updated: July 6, 2021
NBA fans had a field day across social media overnight when rumors began spreading that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler got intimate with ESPN anchor Rachel Nichols during the 2020 NBA bubble.
KAT telling Jimmy Butler “Call Rachel Nichols” hits different now pic.twitter.com/2n7hwgz8eC
— . (@_Brandyn2) July 6, 2021
streets saying Jimmy Butler plowed Rachel Nichols and i’m supposed to believe he’s better than Tatum? y’all be easy
— Henry 🦦 (@BucketsByTatum) July 6, 2021
Jimmy Butler was in the bubble y'all he didn't have much options
— Hashim 🐺 (@ItsJustHashim3) July 6, 2021
Jimmy Butler 100% clapped the Rachel Nichols wagon. A freak of nature pic.twitter.com/8jSZkAy4q5
— Truth Turtle (@wecomingoneday) July 6, 2021
Streets saying Jimmy Butler fucked Rachel Nichols 😭 pic.twitter.com/OW4QqX24Ou
— TC FOR 3️⃣ (@TorreyTime) July 6, 2021
Are we just gonna ignore the Rachel Nichols Jimmy Butler interview? pic.twitter.com/dXurHIQShj
— Spida 🥝 (@Spida45SZN) July 6, 2021
Jimmy Butler got with Rachel Nichols in the bubble?! No wonder why my nigga was tired pic.twitter.com/WoOjl8L2OC
— Dami(Temporary Suns fan) (@KingDami5299) July 6, 2021
Jimmy butler every time he saw Rachel Nichols in the bubble
— FMVP (@kingsu23) July 6, 2021
Y’all remember them Jimmy Butler and Rachel Nichols interviews that was a little too friendly in the bubble? We should’ve known then💀
— Erick🛸 (@ADxBron) July 6, 2021
Jimmy Butler wasn’t dribbling after all….. https://t.co/c9ww2HdDEc
— Gotham City Thug (@NotZensBurner) July 6, 2021
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
So much fun with @JimmyButler on #TheJump today, although we had some argyle sock monkey issues… pic.twitter.com/ooZoXc6tuP
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 29, 2016
The rumors come at a very interesting time. Nichols has been in the news lately after an audio recording leaked of her making disparaging comments about fellow ESPN anchor Maria Taylor.
In short, Nichols stated that she felt that ESPN was handing Taylor undeserved opportunities in an attempt to be seen as more diverse. Nichols added that she was not going to let the company take opportunities away from her and give them to Taylor.
Though Nichols has since publicly apologized for her comments, the jury is still out on whether or not many ESPN fans will forgive her.
Butler, on the other hand, is coming off of a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. His Heat were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Although Butler did his part in the regular season, he struggled in the playoffs. The 31-year-old shot the ball at a 29.7 percent clip in the postseason and averaged just 14.5 points per game.
