Video: Miami Heat surprise Duncan Robinson with incredible gesture as he signs new contract

The Miami Heat succeeded in achieving one of their offseason goals of re-signing Duncan Robinson.

Not only did the Heat reward Robinson with a record deal, they also surprised him by having his family present during the contract signing.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Robinson has become of the league’s best 3-point shooters.

He had a lackluster rookie season, scoring just 3.3 points per game on 28.6 percent shooting from three in 15 games. However, he showed remarkable improvement in his second year in the league. Robinson increased his scoring output to 13.5 points per contest while making 44.6 percent of his shots from downtown.

The 6-foot-7 wing was also instrumental in Miami’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals in the Orlando, Fla. bubble. Although he averaged just 11.7 points per game in the 2020 playoffs, his ability to stretch the floor opened up the lane for his teammates.

The 2020-21 NBA season was somewhat of a down year for Robinson. However, he still made it rain from beyond the arc, making his shots from three at a 40.8 percent clip. He even recorded his 500th career 3-pointer towards the end of the season, becoming the fastest NBA player ever to reach the milestone.

This coming season, he figures to play a key role for the Heat as they attempt to win the franchise’s fourth NBA title.