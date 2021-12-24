- Video: Miami Heat big man limps gingerly to locker room after going down with knee injury
Video: Miami Heat big man limps gingerly to locker room after going down with knee injury
- Updated: December 23, 2021
During Thursday’s battle between the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons, big man Dewayne Dedmon went down with a gruesome injury in the first quarter.
Dewayne Dedmon heads to the locker room with a leg injury@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/YLoVsKCt78
— Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) December 24, 2021
The Heat are already decimated with injuries.
Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been sidelined for a while. In addition, forwards P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris are out of action as well.
Dedmon, 32, has been heavily leaned on since Adebayo went down with an injury earlier this season. Coming into Thursday’s contest, Dedmon has averages of 6.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
The Heat and Pistons are both dealing with ravaged roster for various reasons. As a matter of fact, the Pistons dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak shortly before taking the floor with the Heat.
