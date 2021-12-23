Report: Detroit Pistons dealing with COVID-19 outbreak ahead of matchup with Miami Heat

The Detroit Pistons reportedly are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat.

The Pistons will be without multiple key rotation players on Thursday due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons have a Covid outbreak that includes Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes and Saben Lee entering the league's protocols. The Pistons are preparing to play at Miami tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2021

Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart are two big losses for the Pistons, as both players were first-round picks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Stewart, one of the team’s starting big men, is averaging 7.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game this season.

Hayes has started all 24 games that he has appeared in for Detroit this season and is playing 25.9 minutes per game. The second-year guard is averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 34.0 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Pistons aren’t the only team that will be down players in this matchup, as the Heat will be without Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (tailbone), Markieff Morris (whiplash), P.J. Tucker (leg) and Caleb Martin (health and safety protocols).

Heat says Jimmy Butler (tailbone), Caleb Martin (health protocols), Morris (whiplash) and PJ Tucker (leg) won't play tonight against Detroit. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 23, 2021

While Detroit is dealing with this COVID-19 outbreak, it does appear that the team will have the necessary eight players to face Miami on Thursday night.

It is becoming a nightly thing in today's NBA, seeing if the competition has ample body count. Been told at the moment that is the case. It looks like Detroit has the needed eight. https://t.co/b0SFyXh5rV — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 23, 2021

It is also worth noting that Detroit is without its leading scorer from the 2020-21 season, Jerami Grant, in this matchup. Grant injured his thumb and is expected to miss some time for Detroit.

The Heat and the Pistons are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena. Miami is looking to improve upon its 19-13 record so far this season.