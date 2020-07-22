- Video: Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro Seen Going at It in Intense 1-on-1 Battle During Practice
- Jimmy Butler Shows Off Dance Skills, Chemistry With Goran Dragic in Latest Miami Heat Practice Video
- Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony Announce Incredible New Fund to Empower Black Lives
- Kendrick Nunn Breaks Silence, Issues Confident Message as He Joins Miami Heat in NBA Bubble
- Report: Miami Heat Offer Huge Update on Statuses of Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo
- Jimmy Butler Implies Teacher-Student Relationship With Tyler Herro While Referencing ‘Karate Kid’
- Report: New Injury to Sideline Justise Winslow for Rest of NBA Restart
- Jae Crowder Issues Tragic Message After Seeing That LeBron James Missed His Mother During Quarantine
- Dwyane Wade Speaks Out Publicly for First Time Since Controversial Nick Cannon Tweets
- Former NBA Champion: ‘Don’t Be Surprised’ If Miami Heat Come Out of East
Video: Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro Seen Going at It in Intense 1-on-1 Battle During Practice
- Updated: July 22, 2020
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and rookie Tyler Herro were seen playing an intense game of one-on-one at practice on Wednesday.
Round 1: @JimmyButler takes it at @raf_tyler. pic.twitter.com/7Uc725tfPR
— FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) July 22, 2020
Round 2: @raf_tyler takes it to @JimmyButler. pic.twitter.com/zcHBpuT36Q
— FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) July 22, 2020
Butler and Herro have become extremely close since the Heat drafted Herro with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
In fact, Butler compared their relationship to the teacher-student relationship in the iconic film, “The Karate Kid.”
It’s good to see the two sharpening each other’s skills ahead of the NBA’s restart later this month.
Herro has had a fantastic rookie season, averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He’s also shot a scorching 39.1 percent from 3-point range.
Butler has been everything Miami hoped for when it signed him to a lucrative contract this past offseason.
The 30-year-old made yet another All-Star team and is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
The duo has been a big reason why Miami holds the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
As the two continue to grow in their relationship on and off the court, Heat fans can only hope that their chemistry helps bring a title back to Miami.
The Heat will begin their quest for that title on Aug. 1 when they take on the Denver Nuggets.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login