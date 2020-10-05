- Video: Jimmy Butler seen talking trash to LeBron James after dropping 40 on Lakers
- Jimmy Butler identifies biggest component to beating Lakers in Game 3
- Latest injury updates released on Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic
- Tyler Herro says passing Magic Johnson on rookie playoff scoring list would be ‘small stepping stone’
- Report: 2 Miami Heat assistant coaches finalists for Indiana Pacers head coaching job
- Former NBA defensive big man continues to beg Miami Heat to sign him to guard Anthony Davis
- Report: Major update offered on Goran Dragic’s outlook for Game 3 of NBA Finals
- Report: Erik Spoelstra had to yell at Duncan Robinson to ‘shoot the f—ing ball’ in Game 2 vs. Lakers
- Bam Adebayo gives optimistic update on his status for Game 3 vs. Lakers
- Jimmy Butler offers fearless message after Miami Heat fall in 0-2 hole to Lakers
Video: Jimmy Butler seen talking trash to LeBron James after dropping 40 on Lakers
- Updated: October 4, 2020
With his team down 0-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, the onus was on Jimmy Butler to get the Miami Back into the series.
He responded with a monster Game 3 while also letting L.A. know that this will indeed be a competitive series.
After scoring a key layup to put the contest away late in the fourth quarter, Butler looked directly at LeBron James and said, “You’re in trouble.”
“You in trouble.”
– Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/XdL2GagSFj
— Jimmy Wobler (@WorldWideWob) October 5, 2020
Butler’s 40-point, 11-rebound and 13-assist performance on Sunday will go down as one of the greater individual Finals games ever, regardless of whether the Heat win or lose the championship.
Coming into Game 3, Miami’s chances of even competing with the Lakers seemed slim to none, especially with Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo unable to play.
Yet, the Heat got out to an early lead, and although the Lakers made a few runs to close the gap, Miami remained in control for almost the entire contest.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login