Video: Jimmy Butler hits buzzer-beater over Giannis Antetokounmpo to send Miami Heat into overtime

The Miami Heat are currently underway Game 1 of their opening round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat found themselves down by two, 99-97, with just eight seconds remaining. That’s when Heat superstar Jimmy Butler decided to come to the rescue.

Jimmy delivers in the clutch! pic.twitter.com/sY2USiOcYg — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 22, 2021

With the clock winding down and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo staring him in the face, Butler drove hard to the rim to tie the game at the buzzer.

Butler hasn’t had a particularly good night as he’s just 4-of-19 from the field for 17 points. But he’s contributed in other ways as he also has nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals as of this writing.

The Heat will look to steal Game 1 and home-court advantage away from the Bucks.