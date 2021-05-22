- Video: Jimmy Butler hits buzzer-beater over Giannis Antetokounmpo to send Miami Heat into overtime
- Report: Miami Heat ‘not ruling anything out’ when it comes to potential Victor Oladipo return
- Victor Oladipo’s surgeon offers major update on when he could return to full-contact basketball
- Mike Budenholzer discloses crucial aspect of how Milwaukee Bucks plans to limit Jimmy Butler
- 3 reasons the Miami Heat will upset the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1st round of the playoffs
- Jimmy Butler’s agent calls Shams Charania an ‘ambulance chasing, dirt bag piece of s–t’
- Report: Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat coaches have been getting ‘very, very testy’ behind scenes
- Official NBA ballots show Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler tied with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in DPOY votes
- Bam Adebayo’s one-word reaction to not being selected finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
- Jimmy Butler sends scary warning ahead of Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Video: Jimmy Butler hits buzzer-beater over Giannis Antetokounmpo to send Miami Heat into overtime
- Updated: May 22, 2021
The Miami Heat are currently underway Game 1 of their opening round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Heat found themselves down by two, 99-97, with just eight seconds remaining. That’s when Heat superstar Jimmy Butler decided to come to the rescue.
Jimmy delivers in the clutch! pic.twitter.com/sY2USiOcYg
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 22, 2021
With the clock winding down and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo staring him in the face, Butler drove hard to the rim to tie the game at the buzzer.
Butler hasn’t had a particularly good night as he’s just 4-of-19 from the field for 17 points. But he’s contributed in other ways as he also has nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals as of this writing.
The Heat will look to steal Game 1 and home-court advantage away from the Bucks.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login