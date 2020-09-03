- Video: Jimmy Butler Hilariously Daps Up Dwyane Wade During Game 2 vs. Bucks
- Report: Chicago Bulls ‘Very Interested’ in Miami Heat Coach for Head Coaching Position
- Jimmy Butler Addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Guarding Him in Game 1
- Report: Miami Heat Tried to Trade Bam Adebayo to San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard
- Jimmy Butler Sends Impassioned Warning to Rest of NBA: ‘I’m So F—— Locked in’
- Goran Dragic Calls Dwyane Wade ‘Best Closer in the History of This Sport’
- Report: NBA Executive Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Join Miami Heat If He Loses in 2nd Round
- Video: Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley Share Special Moment After Thrilling Miami Heat Win
- Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Mad at Reporter That Asks Why He Didn’t Guard Jimmy Butler
- Jimmy Butler’s Savage Reason for Not Bringing Any Family Members to NBA Bubble
Video: Jimmy Butler Hilariously Daps Up Dwyane Wade During Game 2 vs. Bucks
- Updated: September 2, 2020
The Miami Heat are turning up the temperature in Game 2 as they look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Heat legend Dwyane Wade was spotted in the virtual crowd, and at one point, All-Star Jimmy Butler gave the future Hall of Famer a virtual fist bump.
Jimmy Butler giving virtual fan Dwyane Wade a fist bump 😂👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/ubAxNoGiSo
— Will Manso (@WillManso) September 2, 2020
After falling behind 40-29 at the end of the first quarter of Game 1, Miami fought back and made it a tight game. In the fourth period, Butler scored 15 of his game-high 40 points as the Heat pulled away, 115-104.
Butler arrived in South Florida in a blockbuster trade last summer that saw Josh Richardson and Hassan Whiteside get shipped out.
After being criticized for his in-your-face leadership style during his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, Butler has found a home with the Heat.
Even better, his confrontational personality has gone from being seen as a liability to being an asset under the leadership of team president Pat Riley.
If the Heat continue to keep the scores low and the pace slow against Milwaukee, they’ll have a great shot at advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in six years.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login