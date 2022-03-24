Video: Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem get in heated argument during Heat-Warriors game

When the Miami Heat fell behind the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter of their key matchup on Wednesday in South Florida, the tension started to mount.

At one point, frustration boiled over for Miami, as Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem had words for each other after the Warriors went on a run to take control of the contest.

Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem in an argument near the Heat bench during the timeout. Tensions high after giving up a 13-0 run to the Warriors to start the 3Q. pic.twitter.com/lxnFJPFfn9 — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) March 24, 2022

At 47-26, the Heat currently hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are right behind them and looking to knock them off to take over first place.

In their last game, the Heat fell to the Sixers, 113-106, even though superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden didn’t suit up for Philly.

Tonight, Miami was without super sub Tyler Herro, who missed the contest due to a sprained knee.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were missing Stephen Curry, who has an injured foot, plus Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr., who were sitting out for rest.

The Heat has some more tough games coming up against teams such as the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics, in particular, have been perhaps the hottest team in the Eastern Conference of late and are starting to look like dark horse contenders for the NBA championship.