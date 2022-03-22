Tyler Herro emerges on Miami Heat’s injury report for showdown vs. Golden State Warriors

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is currently listed as questionable for the team’s Wednesday night home game against the Golden State Warriors.

Having Herro in the lineup would give the Heat a potent boost against the Warriors, one of the top teams in the Western Conference. He’s averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season.

Herro sat out four games last month, but has not missed a contest since that time. However, Herro struggled with his shooting against the Philadelphia 76ers, connecting on just 5-of-15 attempts from the field and missing all three of his 3-point efforts.

The Heat are hoping to even the two-game season series against the Warriors after falling 115-108 on Jan. 3. The Heat have since emerged as the top team in the Eastern Conference, going 24-10 since that loss.

However, the Heat are hoping to get back in the winning grooves after losing on the road, 113-106, on Monday night to the 76ers.

That defeat still gives the Heat a cushion of 2.5 games for the best record in the Eastern Conference. A trio of teams: the 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are all battling to try to move up in the final weeks of the regular season.

Victor Oladipo has missed the past two Heat games as he comes back from his own injury-based absence. He’s played in four contests since his return and still remains far from top form.

The game against the Warriors is the first of four consecutive home games. Next up after that matchup will be a Friday night clash against the New York Knicks.